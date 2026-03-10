Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan

Quetta, March 10 (IANS) Another Baloch student was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in the Balochistan province, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

Citing sources, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 16-year-old Abdullah Baloch was forcibly taken from his home on Monday in Jiwani tehsil of Gwadar district.

According to family members, personnel from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC), accompanied by Military Intelligence, took Abdullah into custody during a raid at his home. Since the incident, Paank said, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Expressing serious concern over the detention of a minor student, the rights body urged Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Abdullah, while ensuring his safe release.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, Paank strongly condemned the raid carried out by the Pakistani military on the residence of Ali Faqeer Sangor in the Gogdan area of Kech district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The rights body cited local sources and family members stating that security forces forcibly entered the home, ransacked property, and subjected members of the household to intimidation and physical mistreatment.

“During the raid, the entire family was reportedly harassed, with women in particular facing threats, violence, and humiliation. Such actions not only violate basic human dignity but also contradict legal and constitutional protections that prohibit targeting women as instruments of pressure or collective punishment,” Paank stated

The rights body described the incident as part of a “broader pattern in which civilians and their families are subjected to coercive tactics” by the Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

Earlier on Sunday, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that the continued imprisonment of its chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and other leaders is not merely the tale of a few individuals in captivity, but a reflection of an “institutional conspiracy” in which all pillars of the Pakistani institutions have united to crush a “non-violent” movement.

The rights body further noted that the Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, and institutions like the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) are the central players in the organised repression against Baloch civilians.

Asserting that this institutional collusion is a threat not only to Balochistan but to the democratic existence of the entire Pakistan, the BYC said, “The demand of the times is that enforced disappearances be immediately declared a serious crime and a powerful, independent commission be established; the judiciary restore its independence and refuse to become a tool for politically motivated cases; the undeclared censorship on the media be lifted; and transparent investigations into all these atrocities be conducted under the supervision of the United Nations.”

