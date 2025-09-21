Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill 5 Baloch civilians in Balochistan: Rights body

Quetta, Sep 21 (IANS) At least five Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan as the cycle of persecution continues across the province, according to a leading human rights organisation.

Human rights organisation the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that the mutilated body of Ustad Allah Dad, a resident of Soler Ghichk region of Panjgur, was discovered in the district on the night of September 20 after four days of illegal detention.

The BYC stated that Allah Dad was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in the Naag area of Washuk district on September 16.

"The body showed clear signs of severe physical torture and inhumane treatment, indicating he was subjected to extreme punishment before being killed," the rights body added.

On the other hand, the BYC mentioned that on September 19, another Baloch civilian, Tariq Hamza, was killed in a fake encounter alongside three other previously enforcedly disappeared individuals, including Abdul Sattar, in the Dasht region of Kech district in Balochistan.

According to the rights body, Tariq, a resident of Dasht Sholeeg in Gwadar district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on November 12, 2024. Following his enforced disappearance, the BYC said, his family repeatedly sought information about his whereabouts, but no response was provided.

"His body bore clear signs of severe physical torture followed by bullet wounds. His remains, along with three other Baloch victims, were transferred to Civil Hospital Turbat by Frontier Corps personnel," the rights body stated.

Meanwhile, condemning the brutal extrajudicial killing of Allah Dad, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's human rights department said that the discovery of his severely tortured body, callously discarded in Panjgur, exemplifies the ongoing Pakistani government-sponsored terror, enforced disappearances, and systematic genocide targeting the Baloch people.

The rights body demanded that the Pakistani government must cease these "barbaric practices" immediately and conduct a full and impartial investigation into this atrocity, prosecute the perpetrators without delay, and end the culture of impunity that fuels such violations.

It further called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for these grave human rights abuses and support the Baloch struggle for justice and dignity.

--IANS

scor/sd/