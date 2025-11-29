Pakistani forces accused of killing Baloch civilian after one year of enforced disappearance

Quetta, Nov 29 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Saturday.

The latest act of brutality comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that on the morning of November 28, the mutilated body of Abu Bakr Hasil, bearing apparent signs of torture and severe punishment, was discovered at D-Baloch, an area in Kech district, a year after his enforced disappearance.

Citing the local community, the rights body stated that Abu Bakr was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani military personnel from Gwadar district on November 26, 2024.

According to the BYC, Abu Bakr was an ordinary Baloch who supported his family by selling vegetables on a cart.

“The inhumane treatment and death of Abu Bakr reflects the ground realities of Baloch genocide in the shape of— extrajudicial killings, forcibly disappearances and target killings of innocent and nonviolent civilians across Balochistan,” BYC stated.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, the rights body stated that 26-year-old Imran was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces on November 27, a day after his enforced disappearance.

Imran, a resident of Tump region in Kech district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan-backed death squad operatives from his home on November 26. His wedding celebrations were underway when armed personnel entered the house and took him into custody.

“According to Imran’s family, the operatives, working alongside law enforcement agencies, called them shortly after detaining him. Within a day of the enforced disappearance, they demanded a ransom of up to 20 million rupees for his release, warning that failure to pay would result in the family receiving Imran’s tortured body. The family, unable to meet the demand, managed to gather 7 million rupees, but despite this, the same armed group dumped his tortured body in the Gomazi area of Tump the following night,” the BYC mentioned.

The rights body alleged that the repeated enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing of Imran underscored the ongoing Pakistan-backed violence across Balochistan.

“This systematic campaign of collective punishment, carried out by armed groups supported by Pakistani paramilitary forces, reflects a broader pattern of human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, torture, and targeted killings, contributing to an escalating humanitarian crisis in the region,” the BYC noted.

