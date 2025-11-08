Pakistani forces abduct another civilian in Balochistan, rights body raise alarm

Quetta, Nov 8 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian has been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid a growing wave of enforced disappearance across the province, said a leading human rights organisation on Saturday.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture across the province.

Expressing concern -- Paank -- the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department mentioned that Faraz Ahmed, a resident of Peer Muhammad Bazaar in Panjgur District, was abducted on November 5 from the Satellite Town area of provincial capital Quetta.

The rights body called on the concerned authorities to verify Faraz’s whereabouts, ensure his safety, and uphold due process and fundamental rights.

“We stand with the family during this distressing time and urge an immediate, transparent investigation in accordance with national and international human rights obligations,” Paank stated.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, the rights body on Friday revealed that at least four more Baloch civilians had fallen victim to enforced disappearance by Pakistani security forces.

Citing credible reports, Paank stated that Abdullah, an employee of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), was taken away in broad daylight from Dera Bugti district by individuals believed to be personnel of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Additionally, the rights body condemned the forcible abduction of Maroo Baloch, a resident of the Hub district. According to his family, he was allegedly taken by Pakistani intelligence personnel on November 6 from the Daroo Hotel in Hub City.

Paank further mentioned that another Baloch student, Chakar Akbar, a resident of Pidrak in Kech district, was subjected to enforced disappearance on November 6, from his residence. Since then, his whereabouts are unknown to his family.

Furthermore, the rights body stated that Mulla Salam, a resident of Dasht Ballen of Balochistan, was forcibly disappeared by the “notorious” Pakistani security forces on the night of November 4, and since then, his whereabouts have been hidden from the family.

“Such detentions are opposed to the international conventions to which Pakistan is a signatory state. On the same ground, we urge the international human rights organisations and the United Nations, along with its Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), to take serious notice of the issue in Balochistan,” Paank stressed.

--IANS

scor/dan