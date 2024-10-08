Pakistan: Vehicle used as IED in Karachi airport explosion carried 80kg explosives

Islamabad: The vehicle which was allegedly used in the massive explosion which killed Chinese nationals in Karachi on Monday was purchased from a resident of Karachi and was carrying 80kgs of explosives in it, ARY News reported citing sources.

The double cabin vehicle that the terrorists used in their attack was bought from a Karachi resident, according to sources in the investigation team.

Shah Fahad, a citizen, was listed as the owner of the car, ARY News reported, citing sources investigating the matter.

"The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals car caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars," the investigators said.

The explosion was so severe that the bomb-proof vehicle was also severely affected, they added.

Moreover, officials from Sindh police and other law enforcement agencies re-examined the site of the October 6 explosion and cordoned off the area in the morning.

CCTV footage from the area was immediately collected following the explosion, for further investigation.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Monday condemned attack in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in which at least three people including Chinese nationals were killed.

Pakistan news outlet Geo News said that at least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Sunday night.

—ANI