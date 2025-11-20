Pakistan: Two police personnel killed, four injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack

Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Two police personnel were killed and four others were injured after a police van was targetted with a bomb in Dera Ismail Khan of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the local media reported on Thursday.

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada confirmed the casualties and said that a remotely controlled bomb exploded when an armoured police vehicle of the Takwara checkpost was patrolling on the Hathala-Giloti road, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The attack on police vehicle comes just over a week after a bomb attack in Daraban tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan. At least 14 security personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) damaged a security forces vehicle.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terror activities in the past year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On November 8, a police official was injured after a checkpost was targetted by unidentified assailants in the Tangi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khar tehsil. An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him, Dawn reported.

Earlier on November 4, armed men attacked and set fire to a police station in Kachhi district of Balochistan, while unidentified men attacked a check post with hand grenades in the Western Bypass area of the capital city, Quetta.

According to officials, around two dozen armed men who possessed heavy weapons targetted the Khattan Police Station in Kachhi district. The attackers entered the police station, setting fire to official documents and furniture.

Before escaping from the police station, the attackers took away two rifles, including an SMG and a G-3, along with a mobile phone and a private motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its latest security report revealed that Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries – among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to terror attacks.

The report stated, "In 2025, security operations accounted for 1265 deaths – over half of the total fatalities. This shift underscores how the state's response has intensified, with security forces inflicting heavier losses on militants."

The CRSS report added: "Accounting for over 96 per cent of the country's violence in this quarter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan stood out as the most volatile provinces. KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85). The number of fatalities, injuries, and incidents recorded in all other regions remained relatively low."

--IANS

akl/as