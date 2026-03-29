Pakistan: South Waziristan residents face mobile network disruptions, internet outages

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) Residents of Lower South Waziristan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been facing difficulties for the past two months due to mobile network disruptions and prolonged internet outages in several areas, local media reported on Sunday.

Read More

Users of major telecom operators have said that they were facing persistent signal issues and frequent internet shutdowns, disrupting communication and access to essential online services. The situation has affected people from all walks of life, including journalists, traders, business owners and students, as they depend on digital connectivity for their daily activities, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

On Saturday, local members of the Wazir tribe said that mobile signals in parts of Wana and Birmal tehsils have remained weak or completely unavailable for the past few weeks. They mentioned that internet services also remain suspended for extended periods.

The most impacted regions include Sholam, Spin, Tanai, Azam Warsak, Ghowa Khowah, Dabkot, and Raghzai, where residents are facing issues in making phone calls, sending messages or using online platforms. Many users have termed the situation unprecedented, as connectivity in this era is considered a basic necessity.

Residents have said that the ongoing mobile disruption has impacted their routine lives. Students have expressed concern over the inability to attend online classes, complete assignments, or use academic resources, which they fear may impact their educational progress.

Similarly, members of the business community and trade associations have said that they suffered financial losses due to the breakdown in communication channels, Dawn reported.

Journalists have also reported that limited access to communication tools has affected timely reporting and information gathering.

Residents of the impacted regions have urged the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the restoration of mobile and internet services on an emergency basis.

--IANS

akl/vd