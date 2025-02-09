Pakistan: Sit-in Protest by Asma Baloch's Family Marks Third Day in Balochistan

Balochistan: The family members of forcibly abducted, Asma Baloch and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Khuzdar Zone continued their sit-in protest for the third day demanding justice from the state of Pakistan.

In a post on X on Saturday, BYC Khuzdar Zone shared the pictures and videos of the sit-in and wrote, "The sit-in protest, Shatter down and roadblock by the family members of forcibly abducted Asma Baloch and the BYC Khuzdar Zone continues for the third day."

Sharing the pictures of the complete shutter-down strike, the post said, "The Baloch Solidarity Committee Jhalawan Region is continuing a papa jam and shutter-down strike across Jhalawan, including Khuzdar, against the non-recovery of Asma Baloch."

Meanwhile, another set of protests erupted in Balochistan over the recent forcible abduction of a Baloch woman, Asma Baloch.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a leading human rights body in Pakistan, expressed anguish over the rising cases of abductions in the country and called on all sections of society to raise their voices against the increasing atrocities committed against the Baloch people.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Oppression and anguish overwhelming the Baloch families continues despite protests and demands for justice in Khuzdar and Kharan districts of Balochistan. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee Khuzdar Zone and the family of forcibly abducted Asma Baloch have been protesting for the past 38 hours, blocking the main highway (N-25). They have made it clear that highway would be blocked until the safe recovery of their daughter and justice against perpetrators who are under the patronage of tribal Sardar and intelligence agencies."

The committee highlighted how a complete shutter-down strike was observed, and a rally was held by the people to draw attention to the issue.

BYC also brought attention to the ongoing sit-in protest by the family of missing individuals Mubarak Baloch and his younger brother, Hazrat Ali Baloch, which has entered its third day.

BYC demands immediate and safe recovery of Asma Baloch, Mubarak Baloch and Hafiz Baloch. (ANI)