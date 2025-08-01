Pakistan: Senior lawyer shot dead in Karachi

Karachi, Aug 1 (IANS) A senior lawyer in Pakistan's Supreme court, Khawaja Shamshul Islam, was reportedly shot dead in Karachi on Friday while he was attending the funeral of a local trader along with his son in the Clifton area.

The incident took place near the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) mosque, where both the father and son were shot by around 15-20 men. The attackers first beat Islam with iron rods before opening fire.

The police, according to local media outlets, blamed the attacks on some personal disputes between the deceased and the attackers.

Islam reportedly sustained injuries on the back of his ears and hands and was taken to a private hospital.

Pakistan's leading daily, The Express Tribune reported that Islam’s son also sustained injuries, including multiple gunshot wounds.

Islam succumbed to his injuries in the private hospital while his son, Daniyal, is reportedly still undergoing treatments, and is in a 'very critical' condition.

Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar issued directions, instructing the Senior Superintendent of Police for the South District of Karachi to submit a detailed report, including the initial police action taken regarding the incident, along with instructing the police to mobilise for the immediate arrests of the suspects allegedly involved in the attacks, seeking up to the minute details of the proceedings, the Pakistan daily reported.

The police have launched an investigation related to the attacks while primary reports propounded that the shooting might have been the result of a targetted attack.

However, authorities are yet to confirm these allegations, since no official motive has been traced.

According to the Express Tribune, Khawaja Shamsul Islam was a well-known figure in Karachi's legal community, widely respected for his work in constitutional and criminal law.

Islam’s sudden death has kindled grief, a feeling of profound loss as well as condemnation among the people of Karachi, including the legal and political circles of the region.

--IANS

int/bpd/as