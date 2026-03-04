Pakistan: Roads in Karachi remain shut for third consecutive day amid heightened security

Islamabad, March 4 (IANS) Several key roads in Pakistan's Karachi remained shut on Wednesday for the third consecutive day due to the prevailing security situation after protests were held following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, local media reported.

As many as 11 protesters were killed while several others were injured in Karachi during the protest held outside the US Consulate after Khamenei's death.

Barriers have been placed at the railway crossing at Mai Kolachi Road and there is a heavy deployment of traffic police on the road, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Residents and office-goers are allowed to travel from Boat Basin to Mai Kolachi after they show their national identity cards.

Shipping containers have been placed on the PIDC Bridge to stop the traffic movement towards Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi for general traffic. Barriers have also been placed to stop traffic movement from MT Khan Road to PIDC Road and Mai Kolachi, with police and Rangers personnel deployed at the site.

Similarly, roads have been shut from Jinnah Bridge towards Mai Kolachi and PIDC Road. People who reside near Bilawal House and Boat Basin have been asked to use alternative routes via Clifton Bridge and then move towards Metropole and II Chundrigar Road.

Traffic and local police officials are deployed at several regions of Karachi to guide commuters about diversions. Authorities said personnel have been deployed at various regions of the city and people can contact traffic police helpline to receive updated information about road conditions, Geo News reported.

Amid the prevailing security situation in Pakistan, the US Embassy in Islamabad and its consulates in Lahore and Karachi have temporarily suspended operations.

In a message posted on X on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Islamabad stated, “Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

