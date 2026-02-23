Pakistan: Rights group alleges two farmers extrajudicially killed in Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 23 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues to escalate in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, a leading human rights organisation reported that two farmers from Surab area were killed after being subjected to enforced disappearance earlier this month, local media reported on Monday.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that Taimoor, a 26-year-old farmer, was forcibly disappeared on February 9. BYC alleged that Taimoor's body was later found discarded after being held in custody for several days, showing visible signs of severe torture, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group stated that families of those subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan are often scared about disappearance and possible mistreatment while being in custody. According to the organisation, victims allegedly faced torture in several cases of enforced disappearance before their bodies were discovered in remote places.

The rights group said that Taimoor was a labouring farmer who used to earn his livelihood through daily work. The group termed killing of Taimoor a violation of international human rights law, including provisions under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) regarding the right to life and the prohibition of torture, and the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

In a separate case, the BYC said Murtaza, a 31-year-old farmer, was detained by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on February 9 from the Mal FC checkpoint in Surab. The group alleged that Murtaza was arrested without a court warrant and without being informed about the charges he was facing. According to the organisation, his family received no information about his whereabouts or condition after the arrest, The Balochistan Post reported.

BYC mentioned that details about Murtaza's case were shared with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances to obtain clarification from the Pakistani authorities regarding his fate. The organisation stated that Murtaza's body was found on February 20, 11 days following his detention. According to the group, his body showed visible signs of severe torture like other cases of alleged enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan.

BYC said that Pakistan state institutions were responsible for what it termed extrajudicial killing of Murtaza and urged United Nations and the international community to take notice of the case and demanded a full, independent and transparent investigation.

Last week, the BYC strongly condemned the alarming surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and staged “fake encounters” across Balochistan during the month of February.

In its latest report, the BYC confirmed that 19 individuals have been extrajudicially killed, while noting that additional cases have yet to be independently verified or officially documented.

"Children, youth, and elders are being targetted. Families seeking truth face intimidation, harassment, and threats. The rights to life, liberty, security, and justice are being systematically and deliberately violated," it stated.

According to the rights body, due to severe restrictions on media coverage, limited social interaction, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, only a fraction of cases are formally registered or publicly documented.

Condemning the incidents, the BYC said: "These acts are unlawful, inhumane, and constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights. They represent a direct assault on the dignity, security, and collective existence of the Baloch people. Families across Balochistan are living in constant fear. Children, students, workers, and ordinary civilians are being targetted, abducted, and killed without explanation, due process, or accountability."

"Lives are being taken with impunity. We demand justice. Every life lost must be accounted for. Those responsible must be identified, investigated, and brought before independent courts of law," it added.

--IANS

akl/as