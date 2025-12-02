Pakistan reports big rise in gender-based violence against women

Islamabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Pakistan has reported a big rise in crimes against women during the first 11 months of 2025, Sahil, an organisation monitoring gender-based violence, said in a report which has been highlighted by the local media on Tuesday.

The report has collected data published in 81 national newspapers from all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). According to the report, 6,543 incidents were reported in Pakistan in 2025 in comparison to 5,253 cases in 2024, showcasing a rise of nearly 25 per cent over one year, leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

The incidents reported from January-November 2025 include 1,414 cases of murder, 1,144 of abduction, 1,060 of physical assault, 649 suicide cases, and 585 cases of rape. The report revealed that the perpetrators were known to the survivors in 32 per cent of the rape cases while 17 per cent involved strangers. Husbands were implicated in 12 per cent of the cases.

Husbands were involved in 12 per cent of the cases while the identity of the perpetrators was not reported in 21 per cent of the cases. According to the report, most of gender-based violence took place in victims' homes, accounting for 60 per cent of the recorded cases while 13 per cent took pace at the perpetrators home.

Earlier in November, Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) in its factsheet on Violence against Women (VAW) in Pakistan's capital revealed that Islamabad has reported 373 cases of violence against women in the first half of 2025; however, not a single conviction has been recorded in these cases.

In a statement, the SSDO demanded urgent justice reforms and accountability measures covering the period from January to June. The data, gathered through the Right to Information (RTI) from the Police Department, demonstrates a grim picture of women's safety in Islamabad, another leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported

Among the total cases, 309 were lodged under the category of rape and kidnapping, accounting for around 83 per cent of total incidents. However, zero convictions were recorded in these cases, with many of them being withdrawn before conclusion.

As many as 42 cases were reported under the category of physical abuse, yet no convictions have been achieved. A total of 17 harassment cases were reported, cybercrime accounted for three and two cases of honour killing were reported. The findings of the factsheet showcased systemic gaps in the probe and prosecution process of violence against women cases.

Not a single conviction despite hundreds of reported cases of violence against women demonstrates failure of authorities in evidence handling, victim protection and judicial efficiency, it said.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas voiced grave concern over the findings and stated that it was alarming that not a single conviction had been achieved in Islamabad despite the reporting of hundreds of cases. He stated that the findings demonstrate systemic weaknesses that denied justice to victims.

