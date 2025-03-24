Pakistan registers terrorism charges on human rights leader Mahrang Baloch

Quetta: Pakistan's Police has registered an FIR against Mahrang Baloch, chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with 150 others, on charges of forcibly taking away bodies from a morgue, incitement to violence and other alleged offences, as reported by Dawn.

Dawn reported that the case relates to an incident at Civil Hospital Quetta, where BYC members allegedly stormed the morgue and took away the bodies of five people who were killed during the Jaffar train accident.

The FIR, which was registered at the Sariab Police Station on March 22, includes charges under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per Dawn, the charges cover offences like terrorism, murder and attempted murder, incitement to violence and rebellion, creating disorder and promoting racial hatred, and property damage.

Notably, the FIR also names several other key BYC leaders, including Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Satakzai, Sabiha Baloch, Sabatullah Baloch, Gulzar Dost, Riaz Gashkori and Shali Baloch.

As reported by Dawn, Pakistani authorities had arrested Mahrang Baloch and 17 others on Saturday morning, and put them in Quetta district jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

As per the FIR cited by Dawn, the BYC leadership allegedly incited rioters to open fire on police officers, passersby and their own protesters, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 15 police officers.

Another FIR registered at Civil Lines Police Station accuses 100 to 150 BYC supporters of storming Civil Hospital, breaking into the morgue and forcibly taking the bodies. The FIR states that the accused also intercepted a private ambulance at Hockey Chowk, assaulted the driver and loaded the bodies into the vehicle, as noted by Dawn.

A third FIR was lodged at Brewery Police Station against BYC leaders Gulzadi Baloch, Ali Jan, Shoaib, Syed Noor Shah, Waheed, Jahanzeb, Zohaib Baloch and over 100 others for blocking the Western Bypass Road in Quetta on Saturday, chanting anti-state slogans and inciting public unrest.

Citing police officials, Dawn reported that Mahrang Baloch's arrest has not been officially disclosed. She is not in the custody of Civil Lines Police and remains in Quetta District Jail under MPO provisions.

Meanwhile, internet services in Quetta and surrounding areas remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as per Dawn.

Although PTCL officials claimed late on Sunday evening that services had been restored, users continued facing disruptions, Dawn noted. (ANI)