Pakistan plans to push anti-India narrative during Sikh pilgrims' visit: Report

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Pakistan’s intelligence and security apparatus plans to push certain strategic anti-India narratives during the upcoming visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims, or “jathas,” to the country, a report has cited.

“Social media chatter points to an inter-agency meeting held on August 2 at Hotel Gulbarg in Lahore, attended by representatives from security agencies, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). While the security agencies reportedly floated the idea of using anti-India banners and slogans at Gurdwaras, both the ETPB and PSGPC strongly opposed the proposal,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ mentioned.

The report stated that an ETPB Additional Secretary warned that politicising the pilgrimage might prompt India to suspend such visits indefinitely, a setback the financially-struggling boards can hardly afford.

It highlighted that social media posts claim the ETPB has already incurred losses of nearly 70 million Pakistani rupees per month since the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor on May 8, a blow further compounded by the cancellation of two major annual Sikh pilgrimages.

According to the report, the ETPB official emphasised that religious events must remain apolitical, adding that pilgrim schedules are already managed in coordination with multiple government and security agencies. He added that while the ETPB would follow federal directives, it was equally important to uphold the sanctity of religious gatherings.

Despite resistance, security agencies have reportedly proposed seminars and interactions near the pilgrims’ accommodations to promote their fake narratives. This includes "Indian discrimination against Sikhs, the alleged targetting of Gurdwaras in India, and other contentious claims. Social media posts describe a strategy to amplify these messages via Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok during the pilgrimage,” the report detailed.

“Commentary online suggests that Pakistan may be seeking to tap into historical grievances, perceived economic marginalization, and disinformation to sway segments of the Sikh diaspora. Analysts quoted in these posts see the continued intertwining of religious access with political agendas as a calculated — but risky — approach," the report noted.

