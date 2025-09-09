Pakistan: Peshawar's Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara in fragile state due to lack of funds

Islamabad, Sep 9 (IANS) The Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara, one of the historic Sikh places of worship in Pakistan's Peshawar, remains in ruins due to lack of funds for its restoration, the local media reported on Tuesday. The gurdwara, located in Peshawar's Dabgari area, was badly damaged in the earthquake that occurred in 2005 and has not been repaired till date.

The gurdwara, believed to be more than 200 years old, is now in fragile condition with cracks in the walls of its upper floors and rooms while rainwater seeps through the damaged roofs and the condition deteriorating with each passing day, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

Recently, Minority Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Gurpal Singh and Askar Pervez, visited Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara and voiced concern over its condition. Gurpal Singh said that authorities have not released funds despite their repeated appeals.

The two lawmakers have jointly presented a resolution to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, requesting the federal government to provide funds for the reconstruction and repair of the gurdwara. They emphasised that the gurdwara must be preserved without any further delay.

Several Hindu and Sikh religious sites that became part of Pakistan after the 1947 partition are in a dilapidated condition with many having been completely erased, including the historic Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Bhai Taru Singh in Lahore, a report detailed in August.

It said that the sacred Sikh shrine, built around 250 years ago, remains closed and hidden behind shops and walls in a bustling Lahore market, while much of the land of the gurdwara has been encroached upon.

“Bhai Taru Singh’s martyrdom is remembered as extraordinary. When he refused to cut his hair, staying firm in his faith, the cruel Mughal regime ordered his scalp to be removed. During the oppressive Mughal rule, he was brutally tortured for his steadfast devotion but chose death over compromising his beliefs, remaining resolute in his faith until his last breath," a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

"This gurdwara was constructed at the very place of his martyrdom, where generations of Sikhs from across the world used to come to pray, reflect, and draw inspiration from his sacrifice,” it added.

--IANS

akl/as