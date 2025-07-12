Pakistan on flood alert as monsoon wreaks havoc

Islamabad, July 12 (IANS) As a persistent monsoon continues to hover over Pakistan, authorities have issued a series of alerts, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, rising river flows, and potential flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying and inundated areas, especially with the alerts in place until July 17.

The monsoon activity, intensified by moisture from the Arabian Sea, remains active across Punjab, where intermittent rainfall in Lahore has contributed to a spike in humidity levels.

According to NDMA, torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 98 lives and left 185 others injured across the nation since June 26.

Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 37 deaths, including 20 children, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 30 people lost their lives.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures in Lahore are expected to range between a minimum of 27 Degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 Degrees Celsius.

Light showers are forecast in the city, prompting PDMA to issue a rainfall and strong wind alert through July 17.

NDMA's National Emergency Operations Centre has issued a hydrological outlook covering July 13 to 17, warning of widespread rainfall that may increase in intensity due to the ongoing monsoon system.

According to the alert, all major rivers, including the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream of Mangla), and Chenab, are expected to experience increased flows due to incoming western winds, reports leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune.

Flash floods are likely in Balochistan's Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, Sibi, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel districts, while Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela, and Kalat in southern Balochistan also face the threat of localised flooding.

Residents near rivers, nullahs, and drainage channels are advised to stay alert, particularly during heavy rains and nighttime flooding. Communities in flood-prone regions are urged to identify safe evacuation routes and move valuable items, vehicles, and livestock to elevated locations.

District administrations in northeastern and central Punjab have been directed to keep dewatering equipment on standby to address possible urban flooding.

The NDMA's monsoon alert extends to Karachi, where the ongoing weather system may further intensify due to Arabian Sea moisture. The hydrological outlook anticipates high to very high river flows in some areas due to western wind activity.

In Islamabad, forecasts mirror alerts for other regions: Tarbela, Taunsa, and Guddu remain at low flood levels, Kalabagh and Chashma are under moderate flooding, and Taunsa's water levels are predicted to rise further.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continuous rainfall has increased the risk of flash floods in the tributaries of Swat and Panjkora. On Thursday night, heavy downpour in Charsadda, Tangi, and surrounding areas caused the Jendi River to overflow.

In response to a surge in Playi Dam's water level, spillways were opened, releasing approximately 8,000 cusecs of water into the river.

The resulting flood damaged a bridge and a gas pipeline in Tangi tehsil, according to the leading Pakistani daily, Dawn.

The district administration has converted 53 government schools into temporary shelters to accommodate evacuees. Vehicles from various agencies, including the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), are being used to evacuate residents from the affected areas.

--IANS

int/sd/