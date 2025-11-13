Pakistan: Mobile internet services suspended in Balochistan yet again

Quetta, Nov 13 (IANS) The Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile phone internet services for three days in several districts of Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, citing security concerns. The suspension has disrupted communication, business activity and daily life of residents in Balochistan, the local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities say that they have halted mobile data services in Quetta as part of "precautionary measures". Mobile data services were also disrupted in suburbs of Chaman, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported, citing official sources.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, mobile internet data service has been suspended in various districts of Balochistan for three days. They stated that the decision was taken considering the law and order situation, though no formal notification has been issued regarding the decision so far.

Locals have said that they are facing severe difficulties due to the ongoing shutdown. People involved in online businesses, freelancing, and digital services have expressed concern, noting that their work has come to a standstill due to the internet shutdown. Residents have said that suspension of mobile internet services has disrupted communication and other essential daily activities.

Last month, the Balochistan government suspended mobile data services in Quetta for 24 hours due to the "peculiar law and order situation". In a letter sent on October 30, the Balochistan government requested Pakistan's Ministry of Interior that the relevant authorities be directed to suspend 3G/4G internet services in Quetta on October 31 for 24 hours, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The letter stated, "Owing to the peculiar law and order situation and threat perceptions, the services of 3G and 4G services are required to be jammed in district Quetta."

Earlier in August, the authorities suspended mobile data services in Balochistan citing "security reasons." Education, online businesses and media reporting had faced widespread disruptions in Balochistan due to the suspension of internet services in August. Officials had said that the decision was taken on the security agencies' recommendation, keeping in view rising tensions, especially around National Day celebrations in Pakistan.

