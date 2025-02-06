Pakistan Minister Criticizes Imran Khan's PTI for Protests During Champions Trophy

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for calling protests on the days of the Champions Trophy and accused them of trying to isolate Pakistan on the cricket field, The Express Tribune reported.

He called these actions to sabotage Pakistan's participation in the Champions Trophy, stressing that it is an "anti-national" effort to disgrace Pakistan on the international stage.

In a statement shared on X, Asif noted that Imran Khan-founded party had requested permission to hold rally in Lahore on February 8, the same day as the first match of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand, part of the Champions Trophy preparations. He said that PTI had called for a long march on February 19, the day of Pakistan's first Champions Trophy match.

He slammed PTI founder Imran Khan for keeping his political ambitions ahead of national interests, adding that his actions were so extreme that even his supporters might not have expected, according to The Express Tribune report.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in four venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, and Dubai in the UAE from February 19 to March 9.

Earlier in January, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it had decided to observe black day on February 8 to protest against its 'stolen mandate' in general elections held on February 8 last year and announced a plan to hold public gathering in Minar-i-Pakistan ground, Dawn reported.

The newly appointed Punjab chief party organiser Aliya Hamza has given an application to the Lahore deputy commissioner, requesting a "No Objection Certificate" for the political gathering. In her application, Hamza mentioned that she and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Ali Ijaz Buttar from NA-117 will be the organisers for the "Jalsa" management.

Aliya Hamza called PTI a stakeholder of the political and parliamentary system of Pakistan and stressed that its leaders, members and supporters have a fundamental right to political activities as guaranteed under the Constitution, Dawn reported.

She said, "Denial to this right is tantamount to violating the basic constitutional principle on which foundations of political parties and democracy in our country stands," adding that Article 16 guaranteed their right to assembly. (ANI)