Pakistan: JUI-F terms 27th amendment 'unconstitutional'

Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Severely criticising the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chapter in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has described it as a "conspiracy against the Islamic Constitution" and contrary to national interests, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The party slammed the 27th Constitutional Amendment during JUI-F's provincial executive committee meeting in Peshawar. During the briefing, JUI-F's provincial General Secretary Senator Maulana Attaul Haq Dervish said the 27th amendment had been approved by legal and constitutional requirements, leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman stated that the amendment was passed "under pressure", stressing that provisions that were eliminated under 26th Amendment had been reinstated. The JUI-F provincial executive unanimously rejected the 27th Constitutional amendment, calling it "unconstitutional".

Several political parties in Pakistan have been protesting the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill which was signed by the country's President Asif Ali Zardari on November 13 and earlier approved by both houses of Parliament. After his approval, the bill has now become part of the constitution.

The joint opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP) carried out a protest rally from Parliament House to the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Tuesday. The alliance leaders said that they would observe a nationwide 'Black Day' on Friday to protest against what it termed as “ongoing constitutional violations” in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, TTAP alliance member Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the march showcased their struggle for the “protection” of the Constitution. He said, "We walked from parliament to the Supreme Court to highlight how all avenues of justice have been closed for the people of Pakistan," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Allama Abbas stated that freedom of expression is being "suppressed" in Pakistan. "People have been silenced, fundamental human rights are being violated, and we will not remain quiet as long as we live," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) marched from the Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross on the Mall to hold their protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

After presenting a requisition at the Punjab Assembly requesting debate on the 27th Amendment, the PTI MPAs, led by party’s secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, carrying party flags and placards bearing message, "We reject 27th Constitutional Amendment" marched from Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross on Monday.

While addressing protests, Salman Akram Raja denounced the amendment and stressed that judiciary had been targeted and added that the subservient judiciary could not serve the interests of the oppressed and have-nots, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

On November 16, activists from the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party and its women wing Sindhiyani Tehreek (ST) held protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, corporate farming, new canals on the Indus River, honour killings and the exploitation of the resources of Sindh province.

The party's march began at Jail Road and ended at the local press club, where various leaders addressed the participants, Dawn reported. While addressing protesters, PAT President Vasand Thari called the 27th Amendment “worse than the post-hybrid system and an attack on democracy.”

