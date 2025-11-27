Pakistan: Imran Khan 'fully healthy' say Rawalpindi jail authorities amid rumours

Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Responding to rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan having died in custody, Rawalpindi's Adiala jail authorities have said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has not been shifted from prison and remains "in good health", local media reported on Thursday.

In a statement, officials from the Rawalpindi prison said, "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," leading Pakistani daily 'The News International' reported.

The officials called the rumours about his health "baseless" and insisted that Imran Khan's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through no-trust motion in 2022.

Adiala jail authorities statement comes as the PTI has demanded clarification from the government about rumours regarding Imran Khan, urging authorities to arrange a meeting between PTI founder and his family.

The party's demand comes as Imran Khan's sisters have not been allowed to meet him in the recent weeks, leading them to raise question about his whereabouts, another leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported. Several social media users made claims about Imran Khan's death on X.

PTI asked the government to "clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family."

The party stated, "The government is directly responsible for protecting Imran’s security, human rights and constitutional rights." The PTI also pledged to take legal and political step to counter these rumours and bring the truth to light.

On Tuesday, PTI held hours-long sit-in outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after Imran Khan’s sisters were not allowed to meet him in prison. The party held the protest for the second time in recent weeks.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan asked the authorities to allow PTI founder's family to meet him. She said, “Who knows, maybe Imran has been shifted. Why are they not letting us meet him?”

Imran Khan's another sister Noreen Khan said that the family would continue its efforts to meet PTI founder and called it unfortunate that court's orders were not being implemented.

Initially, police stopped Imran Khan's sisters - Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan at Factory Naka. Following this, PTI supporters shouted slogans and staged a sit-in. Speaking to reporters, Aleema Khan said that she would stay at the sit-in site until she was allowed to meet Imran Khan and even raised questions over presence of large number of police personnel.

She said, “At this time, it is the law of the jungle; they (authorities) should be concerned that if they do not proceed according to the constitution and law, Pakistan will face the law of the jungle.”

She even criticised the police's treatment of her and sister last week, calling female police personnel “shameless”. Last week, PTI accused police of manhandling and violently detaining Imran Khan's sisters from outside Adiala Jail after they were not allowed to meet PTI founder in prison.

--IANS

akl/as