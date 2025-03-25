Pakistan: Illegal water tankers in Karachi fuel Naegleria outbreaks, report reveals

Karachi: A new report has revealed that the primary cause of Naegleria outbreaks in Pakistan's Karachi is the illegal supply of underground water through unregistered water tankers.

Tests conducted on water samples from 50 union councils across the city found that a staggering 95 per cent were contaminated with the deadly Naegleria parasite. Experts point to the rapid spread of Naegleria as a consequence of the unauthorised extraction and distribution of underground water by unregistered tankers.

The report highlights that more than half of Karachi's population relies on tanker-supplied water for daily use. While the Karachi Water Board has only 400 registered tankers, over 7,000 unregistered tankers are in operation daily, distributing water across the city without any proper oversight or regulation. This unregulated supply is a significant contributor to the contamination of the city's water and poses a serious public health risk.

In a press statement last year, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) stated that Karachi needs 1,200 million gallons of water per day (MGD), but the system is only able to supply 650 MGD. Of this, only 15 to 18 MGD is delivered to the public through government hydrants at subsidized rates. In such a scenario, illegal water tankers play their role, particularly in areas grappling with water scarcity.

Several media reports, including those from The Express Tribune, highlight the severe water shortage in Karachi, forcing residents to rely on water tankers controlled by a "water mafia." These tankers sell water at inflated prices, often well above the official rates.

Additionally, acquiring a tanker often requires connections with influential individuals. The situation is further exacerbated by illegal hydrants that steal water from the city's supply and sell it on the black market. This unregulated system not only compromises water safety but also places the city's population at significant risk. (ANI)