Pakistan ICBM push raises US threat: Tulsi Gabbard​

Washington, March 19 (IANS) Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme could develop into a threat to the U.S. homeland, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned on Thursday.​

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She said Pakistan’s missile effort “potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland.” Gabbard was presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the House Intelligence Committee.​

Her remarks came as part of a broader warning about rising global missile threats.​

“The IC assesses that threats to the homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035 from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles,” she told lawmakers.​

She said Pakistan is among countries “researching and developing an array of novel advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland within range.”​

Other countries named include Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. North Korea already has intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the United States. Gabbard’s remarks suggest Pakistan could move in that direction over time.​

She did not give a timeline for Pakistan achieving such a capability. But she said the trend reflects growing concern about global missile development.

Gabbard said the United States still relies on its nuclear deterrent.​

It “continues to ensure safety in the homeland against strategic threats,” she said. She also warned that China and Russia are developing systems designed to “penetrate or bypass US missile defences.”​

That could complicate U.S. defence planning. The report said missile threats are part of a wider and evolving risk environment. This includes cyberattacks, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies.​

Gabbard said adversaries are investing in hypersonic weapons and new delivery systems. She said artificial intelligence could improve targeting and speed up decision-making. The intelligence community said the global threat landscape is becoming more complex.​

Multiple countries are expanding their military capabilities simultaneously. This makes deterrence more difficult. Pakistan’s missile programme has largely been shaped by its rivalry with India. Both countries have nuclear-capable delivery systems.​

Pakistan has developed short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. It continues to work on longer-range systems. U.S. officials have increasingly warned about the spread of missile technology. More countries are seeking capabilities beyond regional deterrence.​

The latest assessment highlights concern that such programmes could eventually pose direct threats to the U.S. homeland.

--IANS

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