Pakistan Court approves physical remand of 156 workers of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan]: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has granted the physical remand of 156 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested during the protest in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra led the hearing in the cases registered against the PTI activists. PTI lawyers, including Ansar Kiyani, Mirza Asim Baig and Sohaib Ilyas appeared in court for the party activists.

During the hearing, the investigating officer request the judge to approve the physical remand of the suspects, citing the recovery of anti-riot kits and sticks from the PTI workers.

Judge Supra said, "What else is to be recovered? There aren't as many anti-riot kits in Islamabad as have already been seized."

The judge approved a four-day physical remand for 139 PTI activists who were arrested. Furthermore, the court granted an additional four-day remand for 17 others. However, the judge rejected the request for physical remand of two women detainees and sent them on judicial remand, The Express Tribune reported.

The women activists of PTI said that they were detained on November 24 and they were not being given food or water. The PTI workers were arrested while they were holding protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad and cases have been filed against them at the Secretariat Police Station. The judge said that the accused be presented again after their physical remand period is completed.

The PTI protests, demanding the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported.

The PTI protesters were met with intense tear gas upon reaching Islamabad's D-Chowk following which the clash between protesters and security forces broke out.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he said was an "attack by protesters," while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the deaths of at least four security personnel in the clash, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PTI alleged that the security personnel fired live ammunition at the protestors, killing two and injuring four others. Condemning the attack on rangers and police officers by PTI protesters in Islamabad, Sharif called for the immediate identification and accountability of those responsible for the incident.

On Friday, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced formation of a dedicated task force to find and take action against people involved in the violence during the PTI rally in Islamabad earlier this week, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi will chair the task force, which includes key members like Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and representatives from the security forces.

Furthermore, Pakistan's federal government will also form a Federal Riot-Control Force, equipped with advanced tools and training on the basis of international standards, The Express Tribune reported. In addition, Shehbaz Sharif announced establishing a Federal Forensic Lab which will make use of modern technologies to probe and collect evidence from riots and unrest. (ANI)