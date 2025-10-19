Pakistan confers awards on two architects of Operation Sindoor disinformation

Islamabad, Oct 19 (IANS) In a move that has sparked outrage among media watchdogs, the Pakistani government has conferred high civilian honours on two media personalities—Qamar Cheema and Wajahat Kazmi—despite their documented role in spreading disinformation during Operation Sindoor, the recent Indo-Pak military standoff.

According to reports, Cheema was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President, while Kazmi received a commemorative award from the Sindh Chief Minister for what officials praised as their “exceptional media contribution” during what Pakistan officially termed “Operation Bunyad al Marsoos.”

However, an investigation by the Digital Forensic Research and Analysis Centre (DFRAC) exposes a different reality—one marked by propaganda, manipulation, and deliberate falsification of facts, said the Disinformation Commission.

Throughout the conflict, Cheema aggressively pushed fabricated claims, including false announcements of Indian aircraft being shot down and baseless assertions about Indian missile systems being destroyed.

In one widely circulated instance, he posted video game footage, presenting it as real combat visuals to humiliate the Indian Air Force.

“During the operation, Cheema took to Twitter, declaring: “India Trying to Win in Information Warfare from Pakistan No! You Can’t.” The irony was palpable as he simultaneously flooded social media with AI-generated fake news and video game footage presented as military triumphs,” it added.

Cheema’s credibility is further compromised by his proximity to controversial figures.

His Islamabad-based Sanober Institute hosted a roundtable in June 2025 featuring Qari Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh—an individual designated by the US Treasury for his leadership role in the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Similarly, Wajahat Kazmi, meanwhile, leveraged his past associations with international media brands to amplify false narratives with greater impact.

Known for stoking communal tensions on social media, Kazmi previously stirred controversy by commenting on Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s dropped catch to provoke religious polarisation.

Notably, DFRAC also flagged his online behaviour, noting manipulative tactics to inflate social media reach.

Compounding his record are resurfaced sexual harassment allegations published by a Pakistani leading newspaper Tribune.pk in 2016, after which Kazmi abruptly erased his online profiles.

By honouring individuals tied to misinformation campaigns and ethically questionable conduct, Pakistan signals a disturbing alignment between state recognition and narrative warfare.

