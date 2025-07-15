Pakistan: Baloch rights group spotlights surge in human rights violations in Balochistan

Quetta, July 15 (IANS) Accusing Pakistan of committing "war crimes" in the province, a leading Baloch human rights organisation on Tuesday highlighted the massive rise in "human rights violations" in Balochistan.

In its report titled 'Balochistan Human Rights Report – June 2025', Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, revealed the alarming human rights violations taking place in the province, particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The documented cases, it stated, point to a clear pattern of state repression, where individuals are detained without cause and, in many instances, "unlawfully killed by Pakistani forces".

"In June 2025, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad. The districts of Kech and Mastung recorded the highest number of disappearances. A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared during the month. Many of them were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody," read a statement issued by Paank.

The rights body mentioned that abductions of Baloch youth from Karachi and Islamabad have also become increasingly common, raising serious concerns among families and human rights defenders.

"Despite repeated calls for action, the racial profiling case of Baloch students remains pending in the Islamabad High Court. In Karachi, the indigenous Baloch community, which has lived there for generations, continues to face systematic state oppression. These communities are subjected to frequent harassment, illegal raids, and disappearances, contributing to a growing sense of fear and injustice," the statement added.

The statistics presented in the report revealed that, in June 2025, 84 cases of disappearances were reported in 14 districts, 32 individuals were subjected to mental and physical abuse, and 33 people became the victims of extrajudicial killings.

The rights body asserted that "extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces" in Balochistan continue without pause. It further stated that the military is reportedly "detaining and killing individuals" without any legal process, often for unknown reasons, while these actions reflect a "disturbing trend of unchecked violence by state authorities".

"One of the victims, Aman Ullah Baloch from Mashkai Shareeki, was repeatedly harassed by the Pakistani army. He was summoned multiple times to a military camp and pressured to work against his will. The continuous intimidation and coercion became unbearable. Tragically, on June 16 2025, he ended his own life. His case highlights the extreme psychological toll such state abuse can have on individuals," Paank stated, detailing an incident of abuse by the Pakistani Army.

"These violations are reportedly carried out by Pakistani security forces, targetting civilians without any legal process or judicial oversight. The evidence reveals a systematic campaign of state-led repression and violence," the rights body emphasised.

