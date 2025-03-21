Pakistan: Baloch protestors forcefully takes bodies of their relatives from Quetta hospital morgue

Balochistan: Baloch protestors, who had been demanding to identify the dead bodies of their relatives, forcefully entered the civil hospital in Quetta and took away a number of corpses from the hospital morgue, Dawn reported.

The protestors were linked to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) forced their way to the hospital and took at least five bodies, the hospital officials told Dawn.

A number of men and women have gathered outside the Civil Hospital in Quetta and retrieved bodies encased in burial shrouds, and placed them in coffins, several photos and videos emerged on social media of this incident.

Additionally, BYC activists has also confirmed that they have taken the bodies, expressing dissatisfaction over the government's actions to stop them from identifying their relatives, Dawn reported.

Earlier, Pakistan police had used batons to disperse families gathered outside Quetta's Civil Hospital, resulting in injuries to some women.

Last week, Pakistani forces had transferred 23 unidentified bodies to the facility. The police charged the crowd without warning.

"A large group of people, including women, children, and elderly, were peacefully gathered to identify the bodies when police suddenly started baton-charging, injuring several women," one eyewitness stated.

The situation worsened after reports surfaced that 13 of the unidentified bodies were secretly buried at Quetta's Kasi graveyard late on Tuesday night. Local residents claimed to have seen police and official vehicles quickly bury the bodies before leaving the area, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The covert nature of the burial raised suspicions among families, who feared that their missing loved ones could be among those buried without identification.

Following public protests and increasing outrage, authorities allowed some families into the hospital on Wednesday evening, where five bodies were identified and returned to their relatives, the Balochistan Post reported. (ANI)