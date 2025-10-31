Pakistan: Another 'information blackout' in Balochistan as mobile internet suspended for 24 hours

Quetta, Oct 31 (IANS) The Balochistan government on Friday suspended mobile data services in Quetta for 24 hours due to the "peculiar law and order situation", local media reported.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the Balochistan government requested Pakistan's Ministry of Interior that the relevant authorities be directed to suspend 3G/4G internet services in Quetta on October 31 for 24 hours, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The letter stated, "Owing to the peculiar law and order situation and threat perceptions, the services of 3G and 4G services are required to be jammed in district Quetta."

The suspension comes two months after mobile data services in Balochistan were suspended in August citing "security reasons." However, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) had ordered the immediate restoration of mobile internet services.

Education, online businesses and media reporting had faced widespread disruptions in Balochistan due to the suspension of internet services in August. Officials had said that the decision was taken on the security agencies' recommendation, keeping in view rising tensions, especially around National Day celebrations in Pakistan.

Students, business owners, journalists, and human rights organisations had criticised the government's decision, The Balochistan Post reported. Students enrolled in online classes had said that they were not able to attend lectures or submit assignments, with the situation more severe in rural areas, where students already have limited educational resources.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs in Quetta, Turbat, Khuzdar and Panjgur had reported that their livelihoods was brought to a standstill due to the suspension of internet services. One business owner said: "Our entire work depends on the internet; this shutdown has pushed us to the brink of financial collapse."

Media outlets were also majorly affected with journalists saying that they are not able to share reports from the region, resulting in what some termed an "information blackout," as per the report. Local political and social organisations had accused the government of imposing collective punishment on the public instead of improving security in the region.

Earlier in January, a report revealed that Pakistan was leading the world in terms of facing economic losses due to internet outages and shutdowns. Pakistan stood at the first spot with a total financial impact of USD 1.62 billion.

--IANS

akl/as