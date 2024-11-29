Pakistan Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous with AQI at 222

Lahore [Pakistan]: Lahore's air quality continues to remain hazardous, with PM2.5 concentrations recorded at 29.4 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended annual air quality guideline, as reported by News International. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has averaged 222, placing it in the "very unhealthy" category, with areas such as Bedian Road reaching an AQI of 306.

As per IQAir data, the highest AQI of 306 was recorded at Bedian Road, followed by other heavily polluted areas including the University of Management and Technology (278), Polo Ground Cantt (275), US Consulate (243), WWF-Pakistan (241), MM Alam Road (235), and Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society (232).

The News International reported that Lahore has topped the national air quality index, followed by Peshawar as the second most polluted city in the country.

Multan ranks third, Rawalpindi fourth, Karachi fifth, and Islamabad sixth on the list, as reported by News International.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have predicted that a westerly wave will likely affect the western regions of Pakistan. Cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, PoJK and PoGB.

According to News International, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are also forecast for isolated areas in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Murree, and Galliyat during the evening and night. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, with smog and fog likely to form in patches over plains in Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night.

In response to the ongoing smog issue, Punjab Police, following the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), booked 11 individuals and arrested 3 for violating smog regulations in the past 24 hours. The police also issued warnings to several offenders. Additionally, 4,820 vehicle owners were fined for emitting excessive smoke, and 453 vehicles were impounded.

Recently the government has closed schools and restricted business timings to help the public from any adverse impact of pollution. (ANI)