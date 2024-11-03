Pakistan: 61,540 arrested for power theft in Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan]: Punjab Police have initiated a significant crackdown on power theft, resulting in the arrest of 61,540 individuals across the province, including Lahore, as reported by ARY News on Sunday.

Details revealed that authorities have registered 99,572 cases against power thieves, completed challans for 60,278 cases, and secured convictions for 8,424 individuals.

In Lahore alone, 32,057 arrests were made, with 31,559 cases registered and 8,722 challans submitted. This year, a total of 53,323 individuals have been arrested, with 91,264 cases logged and 58,067 challans filed, ARY News reported.

Previously, K-Electric (KE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have conducted over 13 operations aimed at combating illegal power theft in Karachi and its surrounding areas within the company's service regions in Sindh and Balochistan, as reported by ARY News.

In March 2024, coordinated operations with the FIA targeted neighbourhoods such as Marora Goth, Peer Abad, Ellahi Colony Metroville, Merchant Navy Housing Society, Johar Colony, Willayatabad, and Architects Society, resulting in six FIRs filed against power theft.

Additionally, four suspects were apprehended during these operations, with three remanded in custody and one released after settling their dues. To ensure governance and accountability, a total fine of PKR 44.33 million has been imposed, as reported by ARY News.

In partnership with the FIA in Balochistan, KE has also executed anti-theft operations in Hub, inspecting various locations including markets, shopping plazas, and residential and commercial properties.

—ANI