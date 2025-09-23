Pakistan: 32 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Islamabad, Sep 23 (IANS) A total of 32 new dengue cases have been reported in Islamabad and Rawalpindi cities of Pakistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the District Health Office (DHO) in Islamabad, 12 fresh cases were reported in the country's capital. Among these, 11 were reported in the rural areas and one from urban area. Rawat reported five cases, two were found in Tarlai and one each was reported from Koral, Sohan, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu and I-14, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

A DHO official said, "A total of 12 patients are admitted to hospitals and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols."

The District Health Office Islamabad has asked people to follow preventive measures, especially regular cleaning of water containers, tanks and coolers to help prevent the spread of dengue. People have been asked to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

Separately, 20 new dengue cases were reported on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the current season to 477. A total of 438 suspected people came to three government run-hospitals on Monday after suffering from fever, backache and similar other health issues with 37 of them being confirmed by dengue serology.

Out of the 37 cases, 20 were reported in Rawalpindi while the remaining were found in Islamabad and other districts, including Murree, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. New dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi's Kotha Kalan, Peshawar Road, Takht Pari, Sukho, Chak Jalal Din, Mohanpura, Naseerabad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Dhoke Syedan and other cantonment areas.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

Meanwhile, dengue larvae were found at several areas in Hassanabdal during an inspection led by Assistant Commissioner Aqsa Imtiaz along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Babar Hayat. The inspection was conducted in residential areas, graveyards, marriage halls, junkyards and block factories and immediate legal action was taken against those responsible, Dawn reported.

Assistant Commissioner Aqsa Imtiaz called for immediate elimination of all potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, particularly sites with stagnant water. She warned that dengue posed a serious threat to people's health and urged residents to maintain cleanliness at homes, rooftops and courtyards, keep water tanks covered, and avoid storing water in open utensils. She asked parents and teachers to ensure children wear full-sleeved uniform to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

