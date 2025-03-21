Pakistan: 10 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, captain laid down

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan security forces have killed at least 10 terrorists in an Intelligence-based Operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, Geo News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation after receiving intelligence of terrorists' presence on Thursday.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten Khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

The 24-year-old Captain, Hasnain Akhtar, who was in charge of the troops, lost his life during the encounter, Geo News reported.

The statement from ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians," the statement said.

It further said that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Notably, Pakistan has suffered several attacks from terrorists and Balochistan's rebels in past few months of this year.

As reported by Geo News, The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

In KP province settled districts, militants have carried out 27 attacks, killing 17 people, including 11 security personnel and six civilians.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants. (ANI)