Pakistan: 10 killed, 60 injured in Sindh road accidents

Islamabad, July 20 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed and over 60 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday, said police officials.

One of the accidents occurred in Thatta district, where a bus carrying picnickers overturned due to over-speeding, resulting in six deaths and over 20 injuries, police sources from the district told Xinhua.

Separately, a passenger bus travelling from the southern port city of Karachi to the northwest Mansehra district overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur district, killing four people and wounding 40 others, including women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, at least six people were reportedly killed and 18 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

The accident took place around 7:00 am local time (0200 GMT) in the Muzaffargarh district, when a Muzaffargarh-bound bus hit the trailer.

According to rescue officials, the deceased included two men, two women, and two children.

The injured, including eight seriously wounded people, were shifted to the neighbouring Multan district for advanced medical care, while 10 were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Muzaffargarh.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at the scene and carried out relief operations.

In a similar case in April, 13 people were killed and 20 others injured in another road accident in the southern Sindh province.

The incident occurred in the Jamshoro district, where a passenger van carrying more than 30 people veered off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The passengers were reportedly returning home after working in wheat fields, as the harvest season was currently in full swing across the region.

The killed included four children, and there were many women and children among the injured passengers, the police said.

Road accidents are frequent in Pakistan, often due to poor infrastructure, negligence, and a lack of enforcement of traffic regulations.

