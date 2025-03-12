Pak Trouble on Tracks: 155 hostages rescued, 27 terrorists killed

Balochistan: Pakistan security forces on Wednesday successfully rescued 155 hostages held by terrorists after an attack on the Jaffar Express at Balochistan's Bolan Pass, killing 27 attackers, ARY News reported citing security sources.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver severely injured in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, while targeting civilians, as per ARY News.

The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track, bringing the train to a halt, and then took over around 400 passengers hostage, including women and children.

Security forces rescued 155 hostages from terrorist captivity, including men, women, and children. The freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were escorted to Quetta under stringent security measures, where anxious family members awaited their arrival at the station, ARY News reported.

According to security officials, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups.

The area is considered highly inaccessible, but security forces have launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages. Forces surrounded the terrorists and an exchange of fire is underway, per ARY News.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared in all hospitals in Sibbi.

As per Radio Pakistan, the terrorists who organised the attack are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan. They were wearing explosive vests.

The 37 injured people are currently under medical attention, as per Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday temporarily suspended all its operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan and vice versa, following the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, Dawn reported.

PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch told Dawn that passenger and freight trains would remain suspended until further instructions from security and law enforcement agencies.

"We are in touch with the security agencies... but I cannot share what is happening on the ground at the moment," Dawn quoted him as saying.

In Balochistan, different trains including the Jaffar Express were targeted several times in terrorist attacks. Earlier in November, at least 26 people were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station's platform, ARY News reported. (ANI)