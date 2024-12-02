Pak Minister accuses Imran Khan's party of disrupting Islamabad's peace through protests

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that there were attempts to disrupt the peace of Islamabad, and accused Murad Saeed, of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), of orchestrating these disturbances, Geo News reported.

Tarar alleged that Saeed was hiding in the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar and had led a group of armed Afghan nationals and troublemakers during PTI's protests on November 24 in Islamabad.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Tarar said that there was an attempt to create a false narrative around the protests, particularly on media and social media platforms. He said that the protests were staged to mask their failure, and the public deserved to know the truth about the situation, as per Geo News.

Tarar condemned the involvement of trained criminals and Afghan nationals in these protests, noting that many participants were well-versed in using weapons.

Tarar said that this time, the protests were fueled by what he called the "final call," aiming to create chaos and unrest. He questioned the timing of the protests, suggesting they were strategically planned during the visit of a foreign dignitary.

Tarar also said that their intelligence reports hinted at probable attempts to provoke violence and casualties. He said that if provincial governments were allocated resources from taxpayer funds, they should not be used for organising unlawful protests, Geo News reported.

He said that during the protests, a high-level meeting had just concluded with the President of Belarus, and the claims of a shooting by security forces were unsubstantiated. He said that no evidence of firing from law enforcement agencies had been found, and hospital press releases also clarified that no deaths were caused by security personnel.

Tarar also claimed that 37 Afghan nationals were involved in the protests. He further said that 45 firearms had been seized from the protesters, and the violence was intended to undermine the state's authority. While labeling the protest as "illegal" as the Islamabad High Court did not permit it, he accused the political leaders of using propaganda to cover up their political failures and escape accountability.

He also denounced the false claims made by international media, stating that the so-called "killings" during the protests were part of a smear campaign.

Highlighting the role of the state, Tarar stated that "the state never bends" and that its primary responsibility is to uphold the rule of law and ensure order. He also noted that the protests had caused a significant financial loss to the country, estimating the damage at PKR (Pakistani Rupees) 192 billion.

Praising the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said, "I salute the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for rejecting the call for this protest, and only two to two and a half thousand people were left in the demonstrations."

"Casualties claims were part of a larger false narrative".

Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha also addressed the press, rejecting claims that law enforcement had opened fire on protesters. He stated that the security forces showed considerable restraint despite the violent actions of PTI supporters, who had used various weapons and caused damage to public property.

The military had only been deployed in the Red Zone area to maintain order, and no firearm-related deaths had occurred during the protests.

Agha further refuted allegations of firing by law enforcement, instead attributing any gunshots to the protesters themselves. He also dismissed the claims of casualties, suggesting that they were part of a larger false narrative aimed at misleading the public.

In response to the ongoing political crisis, Tarar proposed the formation of a task force by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to address and investigate false claims, ensuring accountability for those spreading misleading narratives. He stated that their real disappointment stems from their failure to bring down bodies politically, and they have no direct evidence of firing.

He concluded by addressing the possibility of Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, stressing that as a politician, he did not want to take any action that would undermine the people's mandate and vowed to continue exposing fake news and misinformation while reaffirming the government's commitment to serving the people. (ANI)