Paank Condemns Enforced Disappearances of Jawad Baloch and Zubair Ahmed in Balochistan

Balochistan: Paank, a Baloch human rights organization, denounced the forcible disappearance of two Baloch people, Jawad Baloch and Zubair Ahmed. These occurrences point to a pattern of human rights violations that require quick attention and responsibility, according to Paank , the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement.

Qudratullah Qambrani's son Jawad Baloch disappeared via force from Seon Sharif, Sindh, on January 17. After visiting the area with his companions, Jawad was allegedly abducted by armed people who were purportedly connected to Pakistani secret services.

In Sindh and Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become a common tragedy, as stated in the post shared by Paank on X.

Zubair Ahmed, son of Yaqoob and a native of Pullabad in the Tump tehsil of Kech district was extrajudicially arrested in the Malir neighbourhood of Karachi on January 18, and then disappeared, according to a post on X by Paank.

When Zubair, a labourer in Dubai, was subjected to this serious injustice, he was on leave in Balochistan. His disappearance serves as another example of how Baloch people, including those living overseas, are often targeted.

Global treaties and conventions guarantee essential human rights, such as the right to liberty and personal security, which are violated by enforced disappearances. In the post, Paank demands the unconditional and safe release of Zubair Ahmed, Jawad Baloch, and all other people who have vanished. These instances should be investigated independently in order to find and prosecute the offenders. Pakistani authorities must uphold the rule of law by defending everyone's fundamental rights and putting an end to enforced disappearances.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) previously released information about two children who were taken by force by Pakistani state authorities. The BYC strongly condemned the incident, pointing out that the abduction of children demonstrates the radical increase in the tyranny of the Baloch people.

In a post on X it shared the details, stating that the kids, Shahnawaz and Yousaf were on their way to collect food when they were abducted. While one kid was released, who endured severe "physical and mental torture", the other child continues to remain in the illegal custody of the Pakistani forces. (ANI)