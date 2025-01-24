Paank Condemns Enforced Disappearances of Five More in Balochistan, Demands Justice

Balochistan: Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation, has strongly condemned the enforced disappearances of five more individuals in Balochistan, raising serious concerns about the region's human rights situation, according to a post shared by Paank on X.



The forcible disappearance of Hayat, Yasir, and Jaleel Ahmed from the Panjgur district occurred on January 19, 2025. Hayat, the son of Wali Muhammad, and Yasir, the son of Yaseen, were abducted from the Bonistan region, while Jaleel Ahmed, the son of Abdul Haq, was taken from the Essai neighborhood, according to the post.

A day earlier, on January 18, Akhtar and Ghareebu were reportedly abducted from the Tank region of Tehsil Mashkai in the Awaran district. The circumstances of the abductions suggest involvement by governmental personnel, the post stated.

Paank had earlier condemned the enforced disappearances of Zubair Ahmed and Jawad Baloch, stating, "These incidents indicate a pattern of human rights abuses that need immediate attention and accountability."

In a previous statement, Paank said enforced disappearances violate fundamental human rights guaranteed by international treaties and conventions, including the right to liberty and personal security.

The organisation called for the unconditional and safe release of Jawad Baloch, Zubair Ahmed, and all other missing individuals. Paank stated, "To identify and bring charges against the perpetrators, these cases ought to be looked into separately. By protecting everyone's fundamental rights and eradicating enforced disappearances, Pakistani authorities must respect the rule of law."

Now, Paank has urged the Pakistani government to take immediate action by investigating these disappearances, disclosing the victims' whereabouts, and holding those responsible accountable.

Through their post on X, Paank reiterated its demand for an end to the practice of enforced disappearances, which has caused untold suffering for families and communities in Balochistan. (ANI)