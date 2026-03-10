Over 40,000 Americans return from Middle East evacuations

Washington, March 10 (IANS) More than 40,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since late February, the State Department said Tuesday, as Washington continues evacuation and travel-assistance operations across the region amid the expanding conflict with Iran.

Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said the effort has involved dozens of charter flights and ground transport operations organized by the US government.

“Over 40,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28,” Johnson said in a statement.

He said the evacuations were carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio's leadership, the Department of State has completed over two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americas from the Middle East,” Johnson said.

The State Department said commercial air travel across the region is gradually improving, allowing many Americans to leave on regular flights. But U.S. charter operations remain available for those needing assistance.

“While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flights and ground transport operations continue to operate,” Johnson said.

Despite the ongoing evacuation program, officials said demand for government flights has been lower than expected.

“At this time, seats available on the Department's charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region,” Johnson said.

According to the State Department, many US citizens have declined government travel assistance after requesting help.

“Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in the country or book more convenient commercial flight options,” Johnson said.

Officials said charter flights have been operating with low occupancy.

“Despite having made these options available to every American who has requested travel assistance, State Department charter flights continue to operate with less than 40% occupancy on average,” Johnson said.

In addition to transportation, the department said it has provided guidance and logistical support to thousands of Americans across the region.

“Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted over 27,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance,” Johnson said.

The State Department said assistance operations remain active as the conflict and security situation evolve.

“The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so,” Johnson said.

Officials also issued contact information for Americans seeking help.

