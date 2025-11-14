Over 200 attend International Gita Mahotsav 2025 at Lebanese National Theatre in Beirut

Beirut, Nov 14 (IANS) Over 200 people participated in the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 at the Lebanese National Theatre in Beirut.

The event, organised by the Indian Embassy in Beirut, celebrated the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, highlighted the significance of Gita Mahotsav. He noted that the Bhagavad Gita, inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (UNESCO) World Register of Memory in April 2025, has nurtured human civilisation and consciousness for centuries and continues to inspire the world with its universal message of wisdom, compassion and righteousness

The members of the Indian community and the Embassy also shared their thoughts on the Gita, including recitations of famous shlokas.

According to the Indian Embassy in Beirut, speaking on the occasion, Digambar Patra, Professor at American University of Beirut and Lebanese Yoga Instructor Donia Nijjar emphasised the relevance of the Gita in people’s lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned that the year 2025 marked the 71st year of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Lebanon. India and Lebanon have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations. India established diplomatic relations with Lebanon in 1954.

The shared commonalities between both nations include cultural similarities, a democratic, parliamentary system of government based on a written constitution, basic freedoms and human rights, a market economy moving towards greater liberalisation, a large pool of educated English-speaking professionals and entrepreneurs, and a vibrant global diaspora.

There are around 2000 Indian community members in Lebanon, including about 850 Indian nationals working in the new US Chancery Building Project. The rest are employed as workers in companies, the construction sector, agricultural farms, etc. The Embassy attaches the highest priority to reaching out to the Indian community in an earnest, active, helpful and broad-based manner, and in ensuring their well-being and welfare.

Last month, a Seminar on ‘Promotion of Tourism and Business in India’ was held in Beirut, focusing on boosting tourism and business ties between India and Lebanon.

The seminar was hosted by the Embassy of India in Beirut, where Indian Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh moderated a panel discussion highlighting India’s rich heritage, breathtaking destinations, and business opportunities.

