Over 10,000 people evacuated in southern Myanmar due to flooding

Naypyidaw, July 31 (IANS) A total of 10,395 people from 2,298 households were evacuated to 24 temporary rescue shelters due to flooding in Hpa-an township of Kayin state, the state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Wednesday night.

The evacuation was carried out by members of disaster management committees, firefighters, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, and community-based organizations on Wednesday as the Thanlwin River rose above danger levels following heavy rain, the report said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Thursday, the river in Hpa-an has risen to about six feet above the danger level and is expected to remain at risk for another day.

The Kayin State Government, along with donors, is providing basic food supplies, while the Ministry of Health is delivering medical treatment and services, the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD) said that a total of 2,851 people from 771 households were evacuated in Myawaddy township of Kayin state due to flooding.

The evacuation was carried out by the MFSD on Tuesday as the Thaungyin River rose above danger levels following heavy rain, it said.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the river in Myawaddy has risen about 12 feet above the danger level and is expected to remain at risk for another day.

The local residents have been moved to temporary rescue camps, the MFSD said.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Tuesday that a total of 2,267 people from 461 households were evacuated in four townships of eastern Myanmar's Shan state due to flooding. The flooding, caused by mountain runoff triggered by heavy rain early Monday morning, affected Yatsauk, Aungban, Kalaw, and Pindaya townships.

In Pindaya township, six people were killed and three injured as of Tuesday morning, he said. Rescue teams from the Myanmar Fire Services Department transferred affected residents to monasteries and playgrounds, he said.

Meanwhile, considering the rising number of deaths from dengue fever, the Myanmar heath ministry said that it has been taking preventive measures, including giving instructions to schools, households, and public places.

Health teams were conducting surveillance, spraying insecticides, and adding larvicide to water containers with the help of relevant departments.

In 2024, the country recorded 6,400 cases and 15 deaths from dengue fever, according to the ministry.

--IANS

int/akl/as