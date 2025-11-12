Outcomes in energy, healthcare and connectivity to add momentum to India-Bhutan ties: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that outcomes between India and Bhutan in sectors like energy, healthcare and connectivity will add momentum to bilateral partnership.

PM Modi noted that his visit to Bhutan coincided with the country's celebration of several landmark programmes -- the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Global Peace Prayer Festival, and the presence of Lord Buddha's relics from India in Bhutan.

"The outcomes in sectors like energy, healthcare and connectivity will add momentum to our bilateral partnership. My gratitude to the people and Government of Bhutan. I am grateful to His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for coming to the airport as I board for Delhi," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

PM Modi received a warm send-off from Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as he departed for New Delhi on Wednesday after successfully concluding his two-day visit to the South Asian nation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi joined Bhutanese King Wangchuck and the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Changlimithang Stadium, as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu.

Over 30,000 people, including visitors from abroad, were present at the sacred event. The prayers were presided over by Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan.

"Had the honour of inaugurating Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, which made it even more special. This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world," PM Modi posted on X.

"The Kalachakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival, which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan," he added.

PM Modi also met Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, in Thimphu and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues. The MEA said that the Prime Minister conveyed felicitations to the Fourth King on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary and also the best wishes and prayers on behalf of India for his "continued good health and well-being".

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during PM Modi’s visit include an MoU on cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy signed by Bhutan's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and India's New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi. The MoU seeks to institutionalise the bilateral engagements in the field of renewable energy and aims to work together in areas such as solar energy, wind energy, biomass, energy storage, Green Hydrogen and capacity building in these areas.

An MoU on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine was also signed, and seeks to institutionalise bilateral health cooperation in areas including – drugs, diagnostics and devices; maternal health; prevention and treatment of communicable/non-communicable diseases; traditional medicine; digital health interventions, including telemedicine; and technical collaboration, joint research and capacity building of health professionals.

Another MoU was inked between the PEMA Secretariat, Bhutan and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), India, on Building Institutional Linkage. The MoU will strengthen collaboration between the two institutions for capacity building of mental health professionals, and collaboration in developing in-country mental health courses for service enhancement and research.

