Oppn flags gas shortage, price rise amid West Asia tensions; Govt allies dismiss panic

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Tuesday raised concerns over a possible shortage of LPG cylinders and rising petrol and LPG prices amid tensions in West Asia, stating that disruptions in fuel and gas supply are already affecting parts of the country. However, leaders from the ruling alliance dismissed the claims as exaggerated and said India has alternative sources to meet its energy needs.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the situation is worrying and could impact both commercial establishments and households.

“There is a very big crisis of cylinders, and this is a matter of great concern for us,” Shukla told IANS.

He claimed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is already affecting India’s gas supply. “India is also getting affected amid the West Asia conflict. All the restaurants in Bengaluru and Chennai are on the verge of shutting down because gas is not available. There could also be a shortage of domestic cooking gas. This government cannot be trusted — what they say and what actually happens are completely different,” he alleged.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also flagged concerns over the availability of cooking gas and rising prices.

“There is no availability, and the prices are also increasing,” Tharoor said, adding that the issue is serious and linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran in West Asia.

“This is a very serious problem. This is a consequence of the Iran war,” he added.

Samajwadi Party MP, Rajeev Kumar Rai, criticised the government, calling the situation a result of policy failures.

“This is the result of the government’s lack of foresight. Every time the government takes a decision on an issue, it treats it as a mere formality. What they want to do or say is not understood by the country. Only when the situation arises do they start thinking. This is the failure of foreign policy,” Rai said.

Another SP MP, Afzal Ansari, accused the government of allowing prices to rise sharply.

“The main issue is that prices have increased. Earlier, cylinders were available in the country for Rs 400. Back then, these people created a ruckus saying, ‘the price of a cylinder is Rs 400.’ Today, that same cylinder is not even available for Rs 1,200. The price of a cylinder has increased by Rs 60. There is no shame at all,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Arvind Sawant, warned that any disruption in gas supply would severely affect urban poor and small businesses.

“Poor families in cities like Mumbai cannot manage without gas. Some people might even try to exploit the situation through black marketing. The government needs to pay attention to this. Small hotels and vulnerable people, who rely on eating at hotels every day, are also affected,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora downplayed fears of a supply crisis, saying India has diversified energy sources.

“I believe that the war between Iran and Israel in West Asia is a serious issue, and it is true that it could impact the global supply of natural gas. However, India has multiple sources and alternatives from which we can import natural gas,” Deora said.

He also cautioned against panic spreading. “Some people today are trying to mislead the public and spread rumours,” he added.

