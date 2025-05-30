'Op Sindoor' outreach: Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation receives briefing on India-Denmark relations

Copenhagen, May 30 (IANS) The Indian All-Party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad received a comprehensive briefing from the Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat on bilateral ties between India and the European country.

The discussion focussed on the 'Green Strategic Partnership' of India and Denmark, common values and key areas of mutual concern, including the global challenge in combating terrorism.

“The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was given a detailed briefing by Ambassador Manish Prabhat on India-Denmark bilateral relations of 'Green Strategic Partnership', shared values and issues of mutual concern including the challenge of combating terrorism globally,” Embassy of India in Copenhagen posted on X.

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, was welcomed by Ambassador Manish Prabhat on their arrival in Denmark

During the course of their stay in Copenhagen, the delegation will meet Deputy Speaker of Danish Parliament Lars-Christian Brask, Chairman of Foreign Policy Committee Christian Friis Bach, other Members of Parliament, and engage with select former Members of the Parliament of Denmark, members of political parties, media, and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Earlier on Thursday, the delegation concluded a successful visit to Italy during which they engaged with key Italian leaders, think tanks, strategic experts, news agencies and the Indian community to underline India's zero-tolerance and 'new normal' policy toward Pakistan-facilitated cross-border terrorism.

“We had enriching interactions with Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, Senator Giulio Tremonti, President and Members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission, in the Chamber of Deputies,” Ravi Shankar Prasad posted on X.

“We also engaged with prominent think tanks and strategic experts. We shared India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and our resolve to combat it in all forms. Encouragingly, we found a common understanding between India and Italy on the issue of global terrorism. Both nations affirmed their commitment to working together for peace and amity, underscoring the strong relationship between India and Italy,” the post added.

--IANS

int/scor/rs/rad