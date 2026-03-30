One killed in Afghanistan's Kunar after rocket attack by Pakistan: Taliban

Kabul, March 30 (IANS) One person was killed and 16 others were injured after Pakistani forces launched rocket and heavy weapon attacks on residential areas in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Monday, quoting officials.

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The shelling hit areas near Asadabad and nearby homes, sparking fears of a wider border escalation.

Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that the attack targeting civilian homes occurred at around 5 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. He said that injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. He accused Pakistan of firing in residential areas near the border.

The latest attack comes days after fighting resumed along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the collapse of a brief Eid ceasefire. Islamabad has said its military operations are targeting militants using Afghanistan to carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a claim rejected by the Taliban.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

Meanwhile, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Arbab Shehzad Khan said on Saturday that the Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to urge the leadership of the two nations to ease tensions and work towards peace, local media reported.

While addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Khan, who is head of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, along with Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, is organising the jirga, said the national and political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, traders and media representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghans residing in Pakistan will participate in the meeting, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Arbab Shehzad Khan emphasised that war was not a solution to any problem and issues must be resolved through talks. He further said that the forum would focus on promoting sustainable peace through mutual respect, confidence-building measures and negotiations. He said that the forum will urge the leadership of Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

He said that the jirga was aimed at setting up a joint course of action to foster peace, stability, life, and talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After the conclusion of the jirga, a joint declaration in favour of peace will be issued and sent to the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

--IANS

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