One dead, two injured after east Australian shooting

Sydney, Dec 3 (IANS) A man died and two others were hospitalised following a shooting at a property in eastern Australia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were alerted to the shooting in the small town of Eungella, over 640 km northeast of Sydney near the border with the state of Queensland, at around 1:25 pm local time on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Officers arrived and were told that two men, aged 38 and 41, had been shot by another man who subsequently fled the scene with a fourth man.

The 41-year-old was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene, while the 38-year-old sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were then called to a second incident nearby after a 45-year-old man was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital under police guard.

NSW Police said that officers are waiting to speak to the two hospitalized men to establish the circumstances of how both were injured and are also working to locate a fourth man, believed to be aged 37.

On November 28, a man died after being shot multiple times on a street in western Sydney.

Police in the Australian State of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that officers were deployed to reports of a public place shooting on a residential street in Blacktown, 30 kilometres west of central Sydney, around 11:50 am on November 28.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

NSW Police said that officers initiated a pursuit when a vehicle seen leaving the scene failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed a short time later and two occupants who ran from the scene were arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

A crime scene was established and police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

--IANS

akl/as