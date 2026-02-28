Omani mediator says US-Iran deal 'within our reach' though Trump says 'unhappy' with talks

Washington, Feb 28 (IANS) The US-Iran nuclear talks have made "substantial progress" toward a deal which "is within our reach," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, a major mediator, told CBS News, hours after US President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with the way the talks is going.

Read More

Albusaidi said Iran has agreed that it will "never, ever have ... nuclear material that will create a bomb," calling it a "big achievement," Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran's existing stockpiles of enriched uranium would be "blended to the lowest level possible" and "converted into fuel, and that fuel will be irreversible," according to Albusaidi.

Meanwhile, Trump said Friday he is "not happy" with the way the US-Iran nuclear talks are going but has not made a final decision on potential military operations against Iran.

"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later," Trump told reporters as he left the White House ahead of his trip to Texas.

"We haven't made a final decision" on whether to attack Iran, he said, reiterating that Iran "cannot have nuclear weapons."

"I'd love not to use" the US forces, "but sometimes you have to," Trump said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are soaring amid a massive US military buildup in the Middle East and the stalled nuclear talks.

Earlier on Friday, the US State Department authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their families from Israel due to safety risks.

--IANS

int/rs