Oli's arrest should not be viewed as retaliation, says ex-Nepal Minister Chaulagain (IANS Interview)

Kathmandu, March 28 (IANS) According to former Nepal Minister, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, the arrest of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli by the newly-elected government "should not be viewed as retaliation". Speaking to IANS, Chaulagain called the Prime Minister Balendra Shah-led new government, "young and inclusive".

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Former Nepal PM Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested on Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide-related case linked to the forceful suppression of Gen Z protests in 2025 that left several protesters dead.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The former Prime Minister of Nepal has been arrested. How do you see that?

M.P. Chaulagain: I think it is a part of the routine process that this new (Nepal) government has initiated. A committee was formed and that panel had provided its investigation report to the previous government and it was in the process of implementation. So we see this as part of the implementation of that report.

IANS: This arrest is being linked to the Gen Z protests during which protestors where shot at and many died.

M.P. Chaulagain: This is all about the investigation, yes. On the 8th of September 2025, mass shooting targeting youths, schoolchildren and Gen Z protestors (took place). That was the reason behind the initial revolt leading to widespread destruction. That was the essence of the report. In a way this arrest is linked to that.

IANS: Was this arrest already planned or was it a move by the new government?

M.P. Chaulagain: No, one cannot say it was pre-planned. This new government was just formed yesterday and the first decision they made was to take cognizance of the investigation report. This is in public interest, due to demands from the youth, Gen Zs. The report was accepted by the previous government and this new decision has come from the first Cabinet I think. So it is a routine process, you may say.

This new government needed to give a message to the public that they are keeping their promises. Those who were involved in the September uprising, those who overexercised their power (should be punished). It is also linked to the fresh mandate by the people through this ballot. So that is why, I think, this new government wanted to show that they are fulfilling their promises to the people.

IANS: After this arrest, will the situation in Nepal remain stable or could the Oli supporters create problems?

M.P. Chaulagain: Yes there are some protests. Specially people who support ex-PM Oli.

There are some voices which say this government might be moving towards a retaliatory approach. But if it is properly handled through the judicial process, that will not cause big trouble. Because the government has the authority to make sure that they have implemented all governing mechanisms. So the arrest should not be viewed as retaliation. But if they do not provide clear justice or if legal procedures aren't followed, then it is a big problem.

So we hope that this current government handles this with proper judicial processes, legal procedures, then it should not be a big issue. Even though politically, some sections may come out against this, they will raise their voice, but overall if you look at the fresh mandate, the public sentiment is towards this Balendra Shah government. So (protests) will not increase in a big (way), that is what I can surmise.

IANS: How do you see the new government in Nepal?

M.P. Chaulagain: Historically, it is seen as truly representing the characteristics of Nepal. The diversity we have, ethnic or linguistic diversity, it represents that. All the provinces are represented and it has shown an inclusive nature. At the same time there are educated people in it, well-trained in many fields. And it is a very young government as well.

--IANS

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