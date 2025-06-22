Objective was to eliminate security threat to Israel: Defence experts on US bombing Iran

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Amid growing tensions in the Middle East following US military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, Indian defence experts said that the aim of the action -- to eliminate the security threat to Israel -- has been achieved.

A couple of defence experts spoke to IANS on the pounding of Iran by US bomber planes and also spoke about the likely impact of escalating tension in the Middle East on global oil and energy supplies.

Defence expert Lieutenant General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd.), speaking to IANS said that the US strike was highly destructive and focused on eliminating Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"The way the United States destroyed Iran's three nuclear installations, especially the Fordow facility, using B-52 bombers and bunker-busting bombs weighing 30,000 pounds, marks a significant military strike. Reports suggest 6 to 12 such bombs were dropped, which effectively devastated the entire Fordow nuclear installation," he said.

"The goal was to destroy Iran's nuclear infrastructure, and hence, the fear that Israel was facing has now been eliminated," he added.

Speaking to IANS, Major General Dhruv C. Katoch (Retd.) said India is not taking sides but is deeply concerned about the potential consequences of continued conflict.

"India seeks peace and has always stood for it. While not opposing the United States, India hopes to prevent further escalation, as increased volatility could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, impacting energy supplies and causing crude oil and gas prices to soar. This is critical for India's goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047," he said.

He pointed out that the United States had warned Iran of consequences before launching the attack.

"The United States had clearly warned that if Iran did not stop, it would target its nuclear reactors. Last night, they struck three nuclear sites using B-52 bombers and submarine-launched missiles, causing significant damage to Iran's nuclear facilities -- a serious escalation in tensions," Katoch added.

According to him, Iran is unlikely to remain passive in response to the strikes.

"Now the Americans have made it very clear that they are not going to pursue this any further unless Iran reacts. I think Iranian options are limited. I think they will have to react, and after, at least one or two reactions, if nothing else, and those reactions are gonna take place, one against Israel, which I believe has already started. They have hit the Haifa Port," he said.

"Iran might actually strike at American targets, possibly by the end of the day or in the next few days, either directly or through proxies. We don't know what is going to happen, but that will be that will, again, be another level of escalation. But in my view, most likely, what is going to happen is that at some point in time, we are going to come to peace," he continued.

Reiterating India's position, he said the country stands firmly for dialogue and peaceful resolution.

"As far as India's position is concerned, India has always stood firmly for peace. I am quite confident that the official statement from India will reflect this stance -- that India supports peace, not war. We are neither on Iran's side nor on Israel's; we are on the side of diplomacy and peaceful resolution," Katoch said.

--IANS

int/sd/mr