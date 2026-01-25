Obama warns on ICE tactics after Minnesota killing

Washington, Jan 25 (IANS) Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sunday described the killing of Alex Pretti as a “heartbreaking tragedy” and urged Americans across the political spectrum to view the incident as a warning that “many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.”

Read More

In a sharply worded statement, the Obamas said federal law enforcement and immigration agents face difficult responsibilities but stressed that the public expects them to operate “in a lawful, accountable way,” and to cooperate with state and local authorities to ensure public safety.

“That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota,” the statement said. “In fact, we’re seeing the opposite.” The killing of Pretti, 37, an ICU nurse, the second such fatal shooting by a federal officer this month in Minneapolis, has set off nationwide outrage.

The Obamas pointed to growing national outrage over the conduct of federal immigration agents, particularly the use of masked officers and aggressive enforcement methods in urban areas.

For weeks, they said, Americans have watched the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city.

They described these measures as “unprecedented tactics,” noting that even a former top lawyer at the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration had characterised them as “embarrassing, lawless and cruel.”

According to the statement, those tactics have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens - Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The Obamas criticised the response of the current administration, saying officials appeared unwilling to impose discipline or accountability on deployed agents.

“And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation,” the statement said.

The Obamas also questioned official explanations offered for the shootings, saying they were “not informed by any serious investigation” and appeared to be “directly contradicted by video evidence.”

“This has to stop,” the statement said, urging a change in course following what they called “this most recent tragedy.”

They expressed hope that federal officials would reconsider their approach and begin working “constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals.”

The statement also highlighted public reaction on the ground, praising demonstrations that have followed the shootings. “In the meantime, every American should support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country,” the Obamas said.

They described the protests as “a timely reminder” that citizens have a responsibility to “speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable.”

--IANS

lkj/dan