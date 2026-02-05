Number of Australians with young-onset dementia set to rise 40 pc by 2054

Canberra, Feb 5 (IANS) The number of Australians younger than 65 living with dementia is projected to increase by 40 per cent by 2054, according to new data released on Thursday.

The data from Dementia Australia, the national peak body supporting people living with dementia and their families, revealed that the number of Australians estimated to be living with dementia has increased to 446,500, up from 433,300 in 2025.

Dementia Australia said that 29,000 Australians aged 18-65 are living with young-onset dementia, and that the figure is projected to increase by over 40 per cent to an estimated 41,000 by 2054.

Additionally, it said that an estimated 1,500 children in Australia live with childhood dementia.

Dementia became the leading cause of death in Australia for the first time in 2024, accounting for 9.4 per cent of all deaths according to official data.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) said in a report published in December that the number of Australians living with dementia is set to more than double to over one million by 2065.

Tanya Buchanan, chief executive officer of Dementia Australia, said in a media release on Thursday that Australia has a critical need for a national programme to promote brain health and for quality care and support services for people of all ages living with dementia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Australia is recognised internationally for its strengths in dementia care, support and research, but the system still has areas that need improvement," she said.

The organisation has called for the federal government to launch a comprehensive brain health campaign, roll out a national network of support services and build the capability of the workforce to care for people living with dementia.

Dementia is a syndrome that can be caused by a number of diseases which over time destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing. While consciousness is not affected, the impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied, and occasionally preceded, by changes in mood, emotional control, behaviour, or motivation.

