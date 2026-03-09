NRIs are ambassadors of Indian culture: BJP National Spokesperson Pratyush Kanth

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said on Monday that non-resident Indians (NRIs) are the true ambassadors of Indian culture, who have a crucial role to play in achieving "Viksit Bharat@2047".

Speaking at the presentation of a book "Great Indo-Canadians" by Toronto-based senior journalist Gurmukh Singh, Kanth said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision the country has been taking big strides and making the most of the contributions of people of Indian origin settled abroad.

"Indians settled abroad have earned a name for themselves and the country through hard work. They have also preserved the Indian culture wherever they have settled," the BJP National Spokesperson added.

Kanth praised author Gurmukh Singh for playing the role of a sentinel of Indian culture and ethos.

"His book transcends the boundaries of standard story-telling and highlights lives of patriotic Indo-Canadian achievers, who are role models for the young generation," he said.

This coffee-table book features some unique Indo-Canadian entrepreneurs, who have created successful businesses, enriched society by giving back in various ways, including charity, and promoted 'Brand India' in Canada.

Among these individuals are those who have got top awards in both Canada and India.

Honoured with the Order of Canada and the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, Tamil Nadu-born V.I. 'Lucky' Lakshmanan is Canada's top clean energy scientist, who has founded Process Research ORTECH -- which is a global leader in sustainable process technologies today.

Awarded with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, Gujarat-origin Ramesh Chotai founded one of Canada's top privately run pharmacy chains -- Bromed Pharmaceuticals.

Haryana-born chartered accountant-entrepreneur Satish Thakkar, who has led the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and the Canada India Foundation, and founded the Excelsior Group with interests in real estate, is credited with bringing yoga and Ayurveda to Canada.

Gujarat-born Anil Shah, who founded Ni-Met, a leader in metal trading, is credited with pioneering Diwali charity galas in Canada.

Ludhiana-born Surjit Babra was the first Sikh entrepreneur to establish an airline -- SkyLink.

More than anything else, the individuals featured in this book have donated millions to charities in Canada and India.

With its lovely flowing style and attractive visuals, this book makes a great read.

Toronto-based Gurmukh Singh is a former Times of India (Delhi) Special Correspondent and IANS Canada Correspondent.

He has also written for all major Canadian newspapers such as the Globe and Mail, Toronto Sun, National Post and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

--IANS

rch/khz